Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $23.91 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,153 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Terreno Realty worth $23,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after buying an additional 418,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 379,981 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,818,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,352,000 after buying an additional 208,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,811,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,387,000 after buying an additional 119,871 shares in the last quarter.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO opened at $60.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 108.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

