Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $29.43 Million Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Digital Turbine worth $29,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPS. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.