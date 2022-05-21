Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,198 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $18,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $119.68 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.70.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

