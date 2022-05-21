Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Progyny worth $39,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 48.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $4,355,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth about $7,280,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,485 shares of company stock valued at $21,912,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

