Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Tenet Healthcare worth $21,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THC opened at $64.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

