Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,510 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,510 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Albany International worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Albany International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $93.43.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.57 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

About Albany International (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.