Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,562 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $25,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $40,676,000.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $157.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.56. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $250.52.

ROLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

