Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 780,595 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,017,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780,595 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $33,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSI. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 144.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,527,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.11.

NYSE:RSI opened at $6.11 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

