Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of EYE stock opened at GBX 470 ($5.79) on Friday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 384 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 675 ($8.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £122.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 445.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 530.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.