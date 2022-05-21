Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of EYE stock opened at GBX 470 ($5.79) on Friday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 384 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 675 ($8.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £122.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 445.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 530.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.