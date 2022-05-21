Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $132.16 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.47. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.47.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

