Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton has a twelve month low of $132.16 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average is $157.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

