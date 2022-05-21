Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

ENX opened at $9.16 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 48,317 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

