Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of ETV opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 170,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49,152 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 135,706 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.