Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 31st

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $191,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

