eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $1,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in eBay by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $184,087,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in eBay by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. 7,444,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,172,460. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. eBay has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.