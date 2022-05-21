eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. eCash has a total market cap of $874.12 million and $7.26 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,065,285,923,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

