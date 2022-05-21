EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 185.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,461 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.54% of EchoStar worth $35,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

Shares of SATS opened at $21.87 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.65.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $501.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

