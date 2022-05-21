Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys 138,000 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $994,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,497,456 shares in the company, valued at $97,316,657.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $7.28 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EWTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
