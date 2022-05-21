Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys 138,000 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $994,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,497,456 shares in the company, valued at $97,316,657.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $7.28 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EWTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

