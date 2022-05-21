Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $400.50

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.50 ($4.94) and traded as high as GBX 402.36 ($4.96). Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($4.94), with a volume of 296,613 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 400.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £513.41 million and a PE ratio of -17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.
Edinburgh Dragon Trust Company Profile (LON:EFM)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.