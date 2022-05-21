Efinity (EFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.14 Million

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the US dollar. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,172% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.93 or 0.07804905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00511038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00033183 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,074.07 or 1.78031755 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

