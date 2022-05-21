Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Danske downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

