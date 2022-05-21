Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.78.

ELOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.34. 151,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,791. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 447,882 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 480,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

