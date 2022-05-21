Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.78.
ELOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.34. 151,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,791. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 447,882 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 480,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
