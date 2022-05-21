EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,449,000 after acquiring an additional 68,570 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after purchasing an additional 166,545 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.52. The stock had a trading volume of 389,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,178. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.33.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.