Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Down 1.1%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.05 ($0.11). Approximately 3,158,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,465,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.15 ($0.11).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Emmerson alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.93. The stock has a market cap of £86.97 million and a P/E ratio of -31.67.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.