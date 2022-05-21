Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.59. 2,807,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $648.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,949,105 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,122 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 493,368 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 152,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

