Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,305,000. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises approximately 7.4% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,927,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $187,607,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WST traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.68. The stock had a trading volume of 374,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,280. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.12 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

