Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,854 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,878,000 after acquiring an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,638,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,367,000 after buying an additional 410,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,362,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.