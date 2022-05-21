Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Coupang comprises about 1.7% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Coupang by 646.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,192,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,724,993.

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,750,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,393,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

