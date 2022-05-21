Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Invests $270,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after buying an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 66,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 179,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of VRP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. 729,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,304. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.