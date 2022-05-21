Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Invests $401,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 809.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 140,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,981. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.