Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Invests $401,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 809.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 140,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,981. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.98.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
