Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Invests $574,000 in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 202,927 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 162,611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 31,075 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,357 shares during the period.

KBWD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 105,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

