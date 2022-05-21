Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 127,177 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. 23andMe makes up about 0.9% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in 23andMe by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ME shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ME traded down 0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching 2.88. 2,476,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,853. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1-year low of 2.15 and a 1-year high of 13.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of 5.52.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

