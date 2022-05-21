Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,485 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,524,000.

Shares of A traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.13. 2,594,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average is $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

