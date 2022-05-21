Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,573 iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

IWC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.56. 31,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,602. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $104.94 and a one year high of $158.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.83.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

