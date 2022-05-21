Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

NETI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eneti from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Eneti presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NETI opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. Eneti has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eneti will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NETI. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eneti by 8,059.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

