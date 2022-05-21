Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $22.32 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,107 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $22,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,440.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 155,274 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $90.32 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

