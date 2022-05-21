Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $28.79 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,710 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $28,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

LHCG stock opened at $166.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.51.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

