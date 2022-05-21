Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $24,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,630,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,518,000 after buying an additional 771,596 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 44,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.93. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

