Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 47,130 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 709.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $29,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $14,695,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $478.68 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.96 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.54.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

