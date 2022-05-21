Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.81% of Telos worth $18,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 16.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telos by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,022 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in Telos by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 864,352 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

