Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 15,510 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.30% of Switch worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 525.13%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,341,563.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.