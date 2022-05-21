Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 16,644 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,644 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of United Rentals worth $24,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $269.92 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.76 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

