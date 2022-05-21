Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 48,133 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,133 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $21,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,284,000 after acquiring an additional 432,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 443.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 531.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 373,150 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 45.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

TXT stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.08. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

