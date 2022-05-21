Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167,738 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $26,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,056,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,348,921 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

