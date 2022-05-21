Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Set at $100.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average of $111.30.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Entergy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Entergy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,645,000 after purchasing an additional 28,707 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Entergy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 306,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

