EpiK Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $797,682.00 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $797,682.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 486.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.16 or 0.12164646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 303.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00502531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,992.63 or 1.86645041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033593 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008767 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

