ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Trading Down 4.6%

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.97 and last traded at $54.34. Approximately 2,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 128,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.
PLUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72.
About ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
