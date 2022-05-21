ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Trading Down 4.6%

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.97 and last traded at $54.34. Approximately 2,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 128,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get ePlus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.