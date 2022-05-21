Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $22,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $63.81 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

