Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,964 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $23,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 42,384 shares of company stock valued at $867,266 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $20.42 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

