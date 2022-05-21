Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 105,110 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 316.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $21,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $197.62. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

